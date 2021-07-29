What good is a minimum wage if it’s stolen?

These obstacles to organizing help explain why only 6% of U.S. private sector workers are unionized, even though half of nonunion workers say they would vote for a union. As Kim Bobo recounts in her 2011 book “Wage Theft in America”: “I always ask, ‘What would happen if you tried to organize a union at your workplace?’ Every single time the response is the same: ‘I would get fired.’”

How then to improve the situation? Better resources matter: The Labor Department, for example, has less than half as many wage and hours inspectors, relative to covered workers, as it did in the 1970s. But meaningful deterrence also requires much greater use of penalties and criminal sanctions (as already happens in some states), and possibly individual liability and public sector debarment for the most serious offenders. In the case of union organizing, some of this much-needed deterrence may come in the form of the PRO Act. Recently passed by the House of Representatives and supported by the White House, the act would (among other things) substantially increase the penalties firms face for violating union protections. Senate Democrats are aiming to add elements of the act, including the penalty provisions, to a budget reconciliation bill that can pass Congress with a simple majority.