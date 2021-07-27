What I want to see in a bipartisan infrastructure update agreement

You may have heard that on July 21, the U.S. Senate held a vote to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But you may not have heard that the vote was held before the bill had actually been written. In effect, we were asked to vote to bring up a bill that could end up looking vastly different than we expected.

In moments like this, I understand the frustration many Americans feel with Congress, so I would like to reach out to you to explain a bit about how big legislation happens. Things can change quickly, but here is how things stand as of when I wrote this column on Monday, July 26.

Making major policy changes takes time. When I drafted the Build Nebraska Act in 2010 and introduced it in the 2011 Nebraska Legislature, it took time. I worked with stakeholders, with the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee counsel, the Legislature’s Fiscal Office, and the Nebraska Department of Roads for many months. It also took time to socialize the legislation with my colleagues and build consensus and support.

Taking that time was worth it to Nebraskans — we passed overwhelmingly major legislation that has stood the test of time and proven to be successful.