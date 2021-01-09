What if crowd who swarmed U.S. Capitol had been Black or Muslim?

“If you believe that we are all one people,” Jones said, “you don’t like the hyphenations, you believe we’re all one country. If you believe in law and order, if you’re against traitors, if you are for patriotism, there needs to be a uniform denunciation from top to bottom of the Republican Party of what we’re seeing.”

Republicans did, in significant numbers, condemn the violence and the rioting. Eventually, hours after the chaos kicked off and his own vice president was evacuated from the Senate chamber, President Donald Trump released a video nudging his followers to disperse. “Go home,” he said. “We love you. You’re very special.”

Which was a far cry from his “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet in May when protests erupted in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death.

But apart from the condemnations, aside from the denunciations, a single question loomed large: How were armed insurgents allowed to breach the U.S. Capitol, forcing the evacuation of the United States Congress? How are we seeing photos of a man sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s desk, with access to the emails still on her screen? How did it get to that point? And would it have, had the group been made up of people of color?

I sincerely doubt it.