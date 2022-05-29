What’s the worst that can happen?

I’ve been talking to people this week about goat yoga, and I haven’t found a lot of enthusiasm.

The idea of getting down on all fours, with a goat standing on your back, doesn’t seem appealing to many people, including my wife.

“You bet,” she says. “Nothing sounds like more fun than having a smelly creature with sharp cloven hooves walk on my back.”

This week the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha sent out a few pictures and a short story about the subject. UNMC’s Center for Healthy Living hosted its first goat yoga class on Tuesday.

I sent the story and photos to my family.

Goat yoga has apparently not made it to the East Coast. Our oldest son, who lives in New York, had never heard of it.

“Is that a joke event? Are those real pictures? That is as nonsensical as bringing a 120-pound dog onto a plane as an emotional support animal,” Benj wrote. “I also don’t think mom would love having a goat climb on her back. “

His mother assured him that goat yoga is a real thing. “It’s been around for quite a few years. Though I can’t fathom why,” she wrote.

UNMC understands why some people are interested.

“Who doesn’t like cute animals and yoga?” the school says.

“In a time where mental health and the need to be active are important and prevalent, we are always looking for unique ways to have fun with fitness for our campus community,” the press release says.

Omaha company JAMS Goat Yoga hosted the class at UNMC.

“It has been known that pet therapy has been shown to help reduce stress and bring comfort to those around the animals,” says the UNMC press release. “Plus, yoga offers an added bonus because its provides opportunity for inward focus, relaxation and to practice mindfulness.”

“We chose to host a goat yoga class because a combination of animals and mind/body wellness is a win-win for the participants,” Andrea Swett, interim director of the Center for Healthy Living, says in the release.

I asked some of my co-workers if they were interested in having a goat stand on their backs.

“Nope, not me,” said Bryanne Swerczek.

“That would hurt,” Marc Zavala said.

Kim Sweetser also has no interest. Having a goat on your back is “very weird,” she said. One danger is that the goat might eat your sweater, she said.

A couple of people mentioned an even worse possibility: Having the animal relieve himself while he’s perched on your back.

Some people said they have enough trouble getting off the floor already without having a mammal aboard.

But some people think goat yoga sounds like fun.

“I love goats,” says Mindy Smidt. “I’d have a herd of pygmy goats in my backyard if it was allowed.”

Animal lover Michelle Kohlhof has been to a goat yoga class. She said the presence of the animals makes yoga more fun. “Everybody’s laughing,” she said.

Plus, the goats can distract you from any pain. Kohlhof says goats are cheerful, funny and spirited. “But they can headbutt you.”

A couple of younger females told me that goats are cute.

Younger people in general seem more willing to take part in goat yoga.

My daughter-in-law, Anne, said she would try it “just to laugh about it.”

My daughter, Brenna, has nothing against goats. But, “I like keeping my barnyard animals and my exercise separate,” she said.

Brenna regularly consumes a product that comes from the animal. “I am quite fond of goat cheese,” she said.

Having an animal inside a building is probably one concern of goat yoga skeptics.

If people are worried about runaway beasts, they should just invite a couple of rodeo kids to class.

Many young Nebraskans are proficient at goat tying.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

