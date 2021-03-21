What we’ve learned from year of living pandemically

Two and a half months into our national lockdown, a Black man named George Floyd lost his life under the knee of a white police officer. Maybe it was impossible to mourn each victim of the pandemic, but we could all rise up in outrage against the crisis of systemic racial bias, police violence and the blatant disregard for the lives of Black Americans, many of whose first names we came to know: Breonna, Ahmaud, Tamir, Philando, Trayvon.

Protests, many of them spontaneous, swept the nation. Millions of people — mostly masked — gathered in a mass uprising against racism that historians have described as the largest such outpouring in American history. The vast majority of the gatherings — and by vast, I mean more than 93%, according to a nonprofit group that studies protests and political violence around the world — were peaceful.

The world shifted a bit on its axis; the unfinished work of the civil rights movement was laid bare. The rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans demonstrated — as if we needed proof — the ties that bind words to action.

I will always be awed by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s wonderful act of anti-racism. Last June, her Public Works Department painted “Black Lives Matter” in yellow block letters 35 feet tall on the street in the shadow of the White House.