What you didn’t know about the meeting between the Pope and the Ayatollah

So when Sistani reaffirmed the right of Iraq’s “Christian citizens to live like all other Iraqis in safety and with their full constitutional rights” this was not just pablum. Similarly, when Francis urged Iraqis — after years of sectarian war — to show that “fraternity is more durable than fratricide,” his plea was backed up by personal risk.

A former Jesuit, Francis has campaigned all over the world for the poor and the marginalized, and even once washed the feet of Muslim asylum seekers. He has criticized the growth of nationalist populism in Europe, and warned that it could lead to a new Hitler. And he called former President Donald Trump “not Christian” for his anti-migrant rhetoric. The one time he met Trump he gave him a treatise on climate change.

The pope, too, has been criticized by religious conservatives. And his campaign to convince the dwindling Iraqi Christian community to remain is probably too late.

I went to Christmas services in 2004, complete with a Santa Claus and Christmas carols, at one of several Baghdad churches that were later blown up. And, in recent years, I visited Christian refugees in the Kurdish capital Erbil, who fled to that more tolerant region from Baghdad and the Nineveh plains, fleeing violence and ISIS massacres. Although sustained by charity, many feel they have no future in the country.