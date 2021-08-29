What you need to know about the chaotic US departure from Afghanistan

The Pentagon had warned the Biden team regularly that any mass evacuation of Afghan translators and others should best be done before giving up Bagram Airfield, because Kabul airport would be besieged by civilians. The White House thought it would have “a decent interval” of time before the Afghan government fell, and could evacuate slowly. Many experts saw the likelihood of swift government collapse; unclear why Biden didn’t. As for “greatest evacuation”— the military has done a great pickup job under awful circumstances, but the description hardly fits. The Berlin airlift (which brought food in, not people out) lasted a year, and we got more than 120,000 South Vietnamese people out by plane, helicopter and ship before the final U.S. exit in 1975. This chaotic evacuation — in which many flights left half empty because Afghans couldn’t get through the airport gates — means we leave some Americans, and thousands of Afghans who worked alongside us, behind.