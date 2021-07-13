Whatever the reason, COVID-19 vaccine holdouts are taking a gamble

Unlike the Trump administration’s mixed messages on the virus and its efforts to proclaim premature victory, Biden kept the focus on the need for protection, in part by setting public goals for Americans to do so.

The administration easily met its initial target of 100 million shots in its first 100 days. Its more recent one, protection of 70% of adult Americans with at least one of the two required vaccination shots by July 4, fell narrowly short, in part because of the resistance in certain areas.

But it came close. CDC statistics show 67% have gotten at least one dose, and 56% two doses. “The virus is on the run,” Biden said Tuesday. But the vaccination numbers are lower for younger Americans and in many southern and mountain states.

Still, there’s no way Biden and his administration are “losers” because their effort fell short. The White House still hopes to reach those goals by getting vaccines to as many holdouts as possible via primary care doctors, local pharmacies and mobile units at work sites and special events.

The losers will be those Americans who, for whatever reason, choose not to get the shots. As a result, they are increasing the likelihood they and those around them will suffer from the virus — or die from it — when most of the country is living a COVID-free future.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.