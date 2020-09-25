Whither small businesses?

This freedom allowed the Mkandawire family to migrate from Malawi, a landlocked country in South Africa, to McLean in 1992. According to the World Bank, Malawi ranks 153rd out of 190 countries on the ease of starting a new business. The United States is 55th.

There are seven recognized languages in Malawi, but English is not one of them. Nevertheless, four years later, 16-year-old Burton Mkandawire applied for a job bussing tables at McLean Pizza, which had been open since 1962. He worked his way up to waiter, and in 2017 had saved enough to buy the place with a partner from Saudi Arabia.

Burton has his small business, which may not have been possible in Malawi, but now he struggles to keep it. He used to have 20 tables full every night and during most lunches. That’s down to one or two tables, because many customers come from nearby offices and banks which are closed.

But he has hope, as neighbors are doing their best to help. Old high school friends have just donated money. On the Nextdoor app, McLean neighbors urge each other to go for the fantastic wings and pizza. The landlord has reduced his rent. He also says Paycheck Protection Program loans and grants have been a help, though more aid appears to be politically dead for the next few months.