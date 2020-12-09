Who gets the COVID-19 vaccine first? Social justice must be a factor

The news of successful clinical trials for three COVID-19 vaccines provides hope in the middle of a pandemic that has cost so many lives, illness and economic hardship. However, even if all three are approved during the FDA meetings on Dec. 11-17, supplies will be very limited initially.

The White House wants to put Americans over age 65 at the front of the line to receive the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices prioritizes health care workers and long-term facility residents followed by essential workers. This plan acknowledges two realities of the COVID-19 pandemic — essential workers are at significant risk and that more Black and Latino people get sick and die of this disease than other racial groups.

In Chicago, Latino patients are 36.6% of all COVID-19 cases and Black patients are 18.1%. Blacks are also 40.8% and Latinos are 33.3% of all COVID deaths. These rates are out of proportion with their populations: Blacks make up 30.1% and Latinos 29.0% of Chicago residents. These are similar numbers to the national data where Black and Latino people are being hospitalized 4.7 times more often than white patients, and Black patients are twice as likely to die.