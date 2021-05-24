Who is that masked man? Our president

After the CDC announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear masks, many big news organizations followed not with stories of celebration, but warnings that the guidance was confusing for businesses and governments and jarring to those who had gotten used to working from home.

This is The New York Times’ America: People learned to adapt to remote learning, and they’re so comfortable they fear going out again. In this America, anxiety is king.

A bigger story is out there. It involves the other America where people have been living as if the rules changed much earlier. In this America, folks couldn’t work at home, others traveled for pleasure and parents sent kids to schoolhouses in lieu of laptops.

My question: How will residents in lock-down cities and states like California react when they encounter Americans who lived larger?

I’m not talking about people who had to stay home and miss work or school because of health issues or vulnerable family members. They may choose to avoid public spaces and wear masks even after they are fully vaccinated.