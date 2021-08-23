Who wants higher tuition?

President Joe Biden and Democrats want to lower the cost of higher education by increasing Pell Grants and forgiving student debt. Biden wants to forgive $10,000 per student. Progressives want to up the ante to $50,000 per individual.

Here’s a novel idea: Maybe the better way to cut the cost of college is to cut the cost of college.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels made it his mission to contain costs as decision makers at fatter institutions mindlessly burned through what apparently seemed to them to be free money. I’m sure they thought they were worth it.

For his part, Daniels consolidated space and shaved student services. At the same time, Purdue paid professors above-average salaries — $135,041, or 16% higher than the average salary for American professors according to the job-search website Glassdoor.

Purdue hasn’t raised tuition since 2012.

Loan forgiveness, Daniels told me, is “a very bad idea.” Daniels supports needs-based Pell Grants, as they do not entail debt and are targeted to students in need, but loan forgiveness is unfair in fundamental ways.