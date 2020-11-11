Who wears a mask and why? Here’s what the data say

Put in perspective, if 95% of Americans wore masks from today to Feb. 1, more than 62,000 lives could be saved. Moreover, Goldman Sachs suggests that if everyone wore masks, the U.S. could avoid a $1 trillion economic loss — equivalent to 5% of national gross domestic product — by preventing future “lockdowns.” America is predicted to face a second wave of the virus — and in fact, the virus count is now increasing in a majority of states. Comprehensive scientific models suggest a national winter surge in cases, leading to 2,250 deaths a day by mid-January, unless behaviors change.

So, if masks can offer so much benefit, why aren’t people wearing them? Well, firstly, behavioral economics holds that the perceived relevance of information available to us matters. If individuals do not know of anyone who has had COVID-19 or do not see those around them wearing masks, they are less likely to wear a mask themselves. Behavioral economics also describes optimism bias, which is particularly common among younger populations who overestimate the probability of positive events, such as not becoming seriously ill, and underestimate the probability of negative events, like death.