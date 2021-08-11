Why are disabled women so underrepresented in politics?

High unemployment within the disabled community (82.1% in 2020) and low socioeconomic status are a significant barrier for disabled candidates. The high cost of U.S. political campaigns can often dissuade disabled people from considering a run for office in the first place. Political parties even use these financial constraints to justify inaccessibility rather than remove the institutional roadblocks that disabled candidates face. As a result, disabled candidates can become alienated from their political parties. They often will have to cover accessibility costs themselves, which forces them to rely on informal support, opt out of key events or both.

Disabled women face additional and unique obstacles tied to their “intersectional disempowerment,” a term coined by Dr. Kimeberlé Crenshaw meaning disabled women face discrimination related to their disability and gender-related hurdles such as competency bias, distorted media coverage and the male incumbency advantage. Many also experience more layers of difficulties related to their intersectional identities, such as race-related barriers. Then, it becomes less surprising that of the 13 disabled officials in the federal government, only three are women.