Why Attorney General Merrick Garland is protecting former A.G. William Barr

From this it follows that the public has a real interest in knowing what the memo said. It’s not so much that we can’t guess: Presumably, the memo went through the report’s action-by-action analysis of Trump’s problematic behavior and concluded each time that there wasn’t enough basis to launch a criminal prosecution. Nonetheless, the memo was a highly unusual document. The OLC usually has nothing to do with prosecution decisions. But here, it drafted a memo for the highly political purpose of giving Barr cover in deciding not to prosecute his boss. The full memo would likely show just how deeply politicized the OLC became under Barr.

That leads us to the counterintuitive reading of the Rorschach test. As a general matter, the Department of Justice never wants to disclose its internal deliberations about whether to prosecute somebody. You can see why: If the decision is made to prosecute, the department wants to present its strongest case. It doesn’t want to reveal its own analysis of the weakest parts of that case. But on the other hand, if the department decides not to prosecute, it doesn’t want its decision second-guessed. It also realizes that it would be bad for private citizens who have been investigated but not prosecuted to have a government document out there describing unproven, uncharged crimes.