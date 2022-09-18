Why haven't I ever been a best man? I'll do whatever it takes

I have a real problem with weddings.

It’s mostly because of the lack of responsibility I’m given.

Nobody has ever asked me to be best man, and I’m bitter about it.

When a friend of mine gets married, I look at the guy next to him with raw envy.

What’s he got that I haven’t got? What qualifies him to stand next to the groom and calmly steer him through any signs of trouble?

I can hold a ring just as well as the next guy. I know how to rent a tux.

Why haven’t I been somebody’s best man? Is it because I’m a bad dancer?

I suppose it’s mostly because I don’t have a brother. Brothers are constitutionally obligated to choose their sibling, regardless of all the troubles they’ve had.

I also wasn’t in a fraternity in college, so I didn’t have any wild, emotional experiences with a bunch of guys. I was the quiet guy studying in my room.

But the friends I do have always choose somebody else.

Last month, we went to a wedding in Iowa City. A guy named Jeff, whom I’ve known for 15 years, was getting hitched. We’ve been through some tough times together, and managed to survive.

Talking with Jeff, he mentioned the name of his best man, Harlan. The thought occurred to me: Why didn’t I get the gig?

Later, I sought Harlan out. He probably thought we were just having a pleasant conversation, but I was probing him, finding out exactly what his credentials were to be Jeff’s best man.

He turned out to be a good, intelligent guy. Eventually I found out that he and Jeff were in Bible study together, which answered my question. In Bible study, guys open up to each other in a big way.

We had a fun weekend in Iowa City. But I drove back to Nebraska, upset.

It was probably my last chance to ever be a best man.

I guess I’m not meant to be on the big stage. I’m more of an usher.

Some people play key roles in a wedding all the time. My daughter-in-law has been a maid of honor 15 times.

Some individuals — lively, young and attractive — are just wedding people. I guess I’m not one of them.

My son tells me that 66-year-old men aren’t called upon to be best men.

But I haven’t given up on my dream.

Over the years, I’ve connected with some young guys at work. Maybe, when planning their wedding, they’ll want a grandfatherly figure at their side.

My presence offers one advantage: I wouldn’t get in the way of all the single guys. A man my age wouldn’t try to flirt with the maid of honor.

But I doubt if I’ll be recruited to help a 30-year-old man with his nuptials. Who wants an old boring guy up on the altar with them?

My next idea is I’ll be a best man for hire. If you’re getting married soon and need a best man, give me a call.

Let me help you get married. In dressing for the occasion, I’ll go all out, donning a waistcoat, cummerbund and bowtie with a pocket square. I’ll look like Daniel Craig in a dinner jacket.

I might even help pay for the wedding. I’ll bring the charcuterie, whatever that is.

I’ll do whatever it takes.