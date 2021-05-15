Why my kids are getting the COVID-19 vaccine

In clinical trials, none of the adolescents who received the vaccine got COVID-19, which makes this vaccine one of the most effective ones we have to protect against disease. The side effects were similar to the ones adults have experienced: arm soreness, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms that typically go away after a day or so.

It’s true that most children who get COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but some do get very sick. Nearly 14,000 children were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between March 2020 and March 2021, and 279 children died. But we can’t predict which children will become extremely ill. The vaccine takes away that guesswork.

We also don’t yet fully understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection in children. There is early evidence that some children with asymptomatic or mild infection may go on to develop such long-term symptoms as fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and respiratory problems, the National Institutes of Health reports.

Even those who can’t yet be vaccinated, such as newborns, are offered some protection when there’s community immunity because the disease doesn’t have much chance to spread. The more of us who are vaccinated, including teens, the better we are able to protect our loved ones and our community around us.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, it works, and it’s important.