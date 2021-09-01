Why the ‘great resignation’ of 2021 is a sign of hope

Dissatisfaction in that department is nothing new.

The workforce doing something about it is.

With more than 9 million open positions, inflexible employers are struggling to find workers as businesses open up more. A lot of that can be attributed to young people demanding change. More than half of Gen Z respondents to the survey said they plan to look for a new job in the next year.

Some 66% of Gen Z and 73% of millennials say they will switch jobs to get more control of their schedule. More than 60% of both groups want to find new jobs for a chance to work remotely.

In a week in which many of us found ourselves wondering if anything would get better, the report gave me hope that they could.

That they are.

American capitalism has long required workers to find a balancing act between the push to work hard to achieve the American dream and the pull to enjoy the life that economic security is supposed to bring. In recent decades, the push has only gotten worse and workers have had to accept the premise that even hoping for a work-life balance was counterproductive — or worse, possibly a sign of personal mediocrity and a failure of ambition.