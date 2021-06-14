Why we need to protect a free press everywhere

Press freedom is also an antidote to corrupt governance, so authoritarians will fight it. This is why we must address challenges to press freedom at early stages, when a reputation for freedom is still currency in a country, and when friendly countries that support such freedoms still hold sway.

Belarus is a pariah state already, so imposing more sanctions is unlikely to secure Protasevich’s release. But other countries, such as Egypt, Somalia, and yes, Saudi Arabia, count on the United States for military support, economic aid and international partnership. We have sway we can use, but will we use it to promote a free press?

As a U.S. diplomat, I drafted strongly worded statements urging the release of journalists detained or worse. But those statements were never met with action. Like so many human rights we claim to value, our commitment only went so far. We didn’t take it seriously, so assaults on a free press continued.

If the United States were willing to use leverage, such as cutting assistance over violations of a free press, those countries might take it more seriously. Not every country would respond, but some would, and the more countries that foster a free press, the safer we all will be.