Wife will never reside in Hicksville

If I was a complete hillbilly, my wife would never have married me.
I am reminded of this all the time.
She doesn’t like it when I go around with a toothpick in my mouth.
We both went to a college known for its hockey program. But she wasn’t interested in hockey players. They’re missing too many teeth.
My fear of losing her is the reason I’ve spent so much of my life in the dentist’s chair.
Kenna would never put up with me chewing tobacco. She calls it a “disgusting habit.”
When we watch “Gunsmoke,” she’s not crazy about Festus and Chester.
Her western heroes sit atop elegant horses. Festus rides a mule. In one episode, Festus said, “That there’s as good a chokecherry pie as I’ve ever laid a tooth to.”
My wife actually prefers the black and white version of “Gunsmoke.” The color episodes have a surplus of villains with mangy beards and bad hygiene.
Watching “Rawhide,” Kenna is no fan of a guy named Mushy. That show also includes a character named Toothless. She has a real problem with simpletons.
Don’t invite my wife to a meal where the menu includes rabbit, possum, squirrel, groundhog or skunk.
Kenna believes in manners.
She winces when people talk with their mouth full. Don’t even ask me what she thinks of burping.
My wife wants no part of hicks, hayseeds, rubes and yokels.
She steers clear of moonshiners and anyone else with hay in their hair. If you’re thinking of inviting her down to the holler, don’t bother.
I’m not even sure she likes “The Andy Griffith Show,” which many people would consider heresy. She prefers Andy Griffith in the courtroom.
Burt Reynolds is fine, except when he’s in “Cannonball Run” and “Smokey and the Bandit.”
Kenna likes her men polished and intelligent. She would like to be invited to dance by a man in formal wear.
She was looking for Cary Grant, and for some reason she wound up with me. She had to brush me off before she sent me down the aisle.
Kenna loves dancing, but I don’t think she’d be interested in a hootenanny. She prefers classical music to banjo tunes, and the violin to the fiddle.
I’m not even sure she’d order a Hillbilly Deluxe from Cactus Jacks.
Although I don’t partake myself, I’m not opposed to chewing tobacco. I think it’s kind of manly.
I used to go through a lot of sunflower seeds, probably in imitation of ballplayers chewing snuff.
The whole world of spittoons doesn’t bother me. Way back when, they were fixtures in barber shops.
Art Anson of Grand Island tells great stories about an old barber who had excellent aim.
I tell my wife that spittoons are also known as cuspidors, which is a fancier word. She’s not impressed.
She is correct, though, to have health concerns. In the late 1880s, spittoons were blamed for the spread of tuberculosis. I also now realize that chewing tobacco is dangerous.
I don’t think Kenna would enjoy a wine-tasting event, because, after swirling the liquid in their mouths, the competitors expectorate.
In high school, I used to admire a guy who walked around with a golf tee in his mouth. I thought he was cool.
I don’t think I’ll take up that habit around my wife. She barely puts up with me chewing gum.
It’s not that Kenna dislikes rural people. Like most of us, her family has a farming background.
But she sees herself as a city girl. Although she loves to swim, she’d never go down yonder to the swimming hole. She doesn’t want to encounter “creatures,” as she calls them.
She’s much happier swimming in a pool with a cement bottom.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
