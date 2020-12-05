Wife will never reside in Hicksville

I used to go through a lot of sunflower seeds, probably in imitation of ballplayers chewing snuff.

The whole world of spittoons doesn’t bother me. Way back when, they were fixtures in barber shops.

Art Anson of Grand Island tells great stories about an old barber who had excellent aim.

I tell my wife that spittoons are also known as cuspidors, which is a fancier word. She’s not impressed.

She is correct, though, to have health concerns. In the late 1880s, spittoons were blamed for the spread of tuberculosis. I also now realize that chewing tobacco is dangerous.

I don’t think Kenna would enjoy a wine-tasting event, because, after swirling the liquid in their mouths, the competitors expectorate.

In high school, I used to admire a guy who walked around with a golf tee in his mouth. I thought he was cool.

I don’t think I’ll take up that habit around my wife. She barely puts up with me chewing gum.

It’s not that Kenna dislikes rural people. Like most of us, her family has a farming background.