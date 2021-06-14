Will you have fewer friends after lockdown?

One nuance in Dunbar’s theory is that primate groups come in different categories. Humans, for instance, tend to be intimately close with only about five other people. They also form “bands” of about 40 — such as hunting parties, platoons or teams, say — and much larger “tribes,” numbering in the thousands. But the average size of a human “community” is, and always has been, about 150.

It’s astonishing how stable this so-called “Dunbar number” is. It describes the average upper limit of hunter-gatherer groups, medieval villages, online gaming communities, Christmas card lists, church congregations and more. When human groups exceed the number — as when companies grow to more than 150 employees — our innate cognition usually becomes inadequate and we need bureaucracy to organize ourselves.

In 2009, when online social networks were still new to many of us, I wondered whether technology could increase the Dunbar number, so I asked Facebook to crunch some data. No, it turned out. Facebook and its ilk may let us manage what is in effect an enlarged Rolodex of acquaintances. But they can’t raise the limit on quality relationships we maintain, because that appears to be biological.