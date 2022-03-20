Women are always giving each other compliments

One of the joys of the workplace is hearing women compliment each other.

As I sit here typing, I hear one woman say to another, “That’s a cute top.”

Another day, a woman will say, “What a pretty sweater” or “I like your hair.”

I listen to a parade of praise all day.

“Another new skirt?” a woman will ask.

“Look at you, with your cute little outfit,” another will say.

“I like that color on you,” one woman will say, passing another in the hallway.

Just the other day, I heard, “I like your coat, Jessica.”

“Did you get your hair cut again?” another woman will say.

More often than not, the comments are about footwear.

“I like your boots,” a woman says.

“Cute shoes,” says another co-worker.

I have heard shoes described as cute thousands of times.

Every once in a while, shoes are cool or fun.

The initial compliment often is followed by a chat about where the woman bought the item, and how much she paid.

They share in the excitement over a good deal.

Apparently I work with a bunch of stylish women.

I’m not being critical. I’m just reporting what I hear.

Actually, I like the way women root for each other, and encourage one another.

“You look very nice today,” another will say.

“I like that shirt on you,” a woman will say.

The most interesting comments I hear are about hair.

Many feel their hair has a mind of its own.

“It does what it feels like doing,” I heard a woman say.

I’ve heard a lot of fascinating conversations over the years.

An intern, Erin, was going to get highlights on her birthday. She and her co-workers counted the days.

“When do you get your hair cut?” a woman asked.

“Tomorrow,” Erin said. “I am so excited!”

I had to hear the whole saga.

Sometimes, enthusiasm isn’t mutual.

“I like that outfit,” a woman said.

“Thanks, I don’t,” said the recipient of the compliment.

Another time, a woman said, “I want to say your hair looks very summery today.”

“Well, that’s what Miss Clairol is for,” said the other.

One day, a woman named Emily criticized a local public figure. “Her hair’s cute, though,” Emily allowed.

One night, when I was out in public with my wife, a woman complimented her purse. I found that hard to understand because my wife hadn’t made the purse.

Apparently, women compliment each other for their taste.

This is not news, but females are much more attuned to color. When I wear a certain shirt, even I get compliments.

Spending time around women has been very educational.

For example, I had no idea about the importance of matching.

Before a woman left on a trip, I was surprised at the number of shoes she was bringing.

“When you’re a girl, you have to bring heels to match dresses,” she explained to me.

This was news to me.

Being a man, I like to give women a hard time.

When a co-worker is being showered with praise for a new hairstyle, I’m noncommital. “I can’t decide if I like your hair,” I say.

What really impresses me is how quickly women make friends. A comment about supercute shoes will turn into a lifelong friendship.

I don’t want my remarks to come off as condescending or demeaning.

I like being around women, who are way more fun than men.

Even if they’re chatting about attire, the talk is more intelligent than most conversations between men.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

