Work from home is bad option for Congress

The reality is that remote voting would almost certainly weaken the power of leadership in either house. Coordination is much easier if people are all in the same place, and centralized coordination is essential to party discipline. And party discipline is the wellspring from which the power of leadership flows.

There are some stopgap measures that could be used if just a few members of the House or Senate are sick and can’t come to the floor. One is the old practice of pairing, which used to be common in the Senate. The idea is that the senator planning to vote one way but who could not be present would find a senator voting the other way who would agree to vote “present” rather than casting an opposing vote. The result is that the total votes on each side remains stable.

Pairing relies on mutual respect, friendship and trust, which are in decreasingly short supply in Washington. The practice has become rare.

However, during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, paired what she claimed would have been a “no” vote with Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, who had to be away to attend his daughter’s wedding. This isn’t a perfect example, because the two come from the same party. What’s more, it allowed Murkowski to dodge a controversial vote by voting “present.”