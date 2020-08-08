All of the experts were wrong. People thought that having me working from home would drive my wife nuts.
It turns out that she liked having me around.
“I could keep an eye on him,” Kenna told another woman.
I worked from home for three long months, returning to work July 6.
I think she was comfortable knowing I was there.
But she did pay a price.
When I was home, her workload may have tripled. “Because you needed stuff all the time,” she said.
Because I was home all day, she had to be concerned about my frequent need for food.
According to her, I have four or five meals a day.
I think she got tired of me foraging for food.
She was content knowing that I was working away in the other room. But I often came out to see her, just to chat.
I also kept her busy helping me with technology. There’s no way I could’ve worked from home without her, and she knows it.
“You’re so lucky to have me,” she said. “You never would have figured it out.”
But I thanked her repeatedly, and I meant it.
There were a couple of other downsides to having me around all day.
The house got messier. The computer room completely got out of hand. But I tried harder than usual to clean up after myself in the kitchen.
On the bright side, she could sleep later, because I didn’t have to get ready for work. I basically staggered from my bed to the computer.
My time at home actually strengthened the marriage. I got to know her routine, and grew to appreciate all the things she does. Keeping a house going takes a lot of work.
Having another person around was a change for her. “Otherwise, I’m here by myself all the time.”
It was a dry run for retirement. She was heartened to find that she could put up with me 24 hours a day.
When I left the house to do interviews, she always told me to wash my hands when I got back.
It bugged her when she heard I shook hands with somebody.
“Shaking hands is a germy proposition even in the best of times,” Kenna says.
She also had to put up with my normal way of life.
I heard recently that spouses have to ignore things they find annoying.
Does Kenna ignore things about me that bother her?
“Every day,” she said.
Still, we got along pretty well.
Believe it or not, she didn’t even want me to return to the office in early July.
But I was thrilled to go back. I’d even missed my co-workers’ irritating habits.
Apparently, the feeling was mutual. The guy who sits next to me said he missed the weird noises I make when I’m typing.
I also enjoy the freedom of the workplace. At home, there are too many rules.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.