Yes, get a vaccination — and do it now

A supervisor could tell you to take that stuff off, just as airlines, subways, buses and other modes of transportation are perfectly entitled to refuse rides to people who have not had shots because, here again, they could either infect others or be infected themselves.

It’s true that a minority of scientists may think vaccines unnecessary right now, and if you’ve dug into this and arrived at what seems an impenetrable truth, you probably haven’t; science seldom works like that. An unpleasant truth, for example, is that new virus variants are on the march. Certainly, there are exceptions about vaccines like everything else; given the statistics, I myself am convinced there is next to no case where children under 12 should have them. But it appears undeniable that vaccines have made an enormous difference in saving lives and that the pandemic is getting close to at least a conditional surrender if we fight on.

That is not the same as saying we should go on forever in a desperate fear-the-virus mode. Your chances of being infected may be slim and the chances that you would die or actually kill someone are unbelievably slim if you or the other person aren’t at least over 60. But given the reach of the pandemic and even the non-fatal harm it can do, that is still not argument enough at the moment for no more vaccines.

I have no wish to end this trying to sound as if I am the last word on a technical issue, but here is what I would say. If you have not had shots, visit a physician and ask him or her whether you should. I would also argue that the government should issue certificates to everyone who has had a shot and they should be as obliged to carry them as auto drivers are to carry a license. If you believe without consultation that shots will sicken you or that they are some kind of metaphysical curse, fine. Proceed with your life in whatever way works for you, but don’t get on airplanes and fight with flight attendants who recognize obligations in this life.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.