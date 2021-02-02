You thought McConnell was tough? Wait until you see him as minority leader

In the first days after a mob invaded the Capitol to try to halt President Biden’s election, a welcome wave of bipartisan anger rippled through Washington.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader in the Senate, condemned the riot as an assault on democracy, accused former President Trump of provoking the mob and even said he would consider voting to convict Trump in an impeachment trial.

But if the Kentucky senator seemed for a moment to be embracing Biden’s call for unity, it didn’t stick.

In Week One of the Biden presidency, McConnell opted for a more familiar pursuit: partisan combat. As the price of a routine agreement to organize the Senate, he demanded that Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer renounce a major goal of his party’s progressive wing, the end of the filibuster rule.

The proposal was a nonstarter, and Schumer quickly rejected it.

But that’s what makes the odd little clash so intriguing. McConnell knew his demand was almost surely doomed. So what was he up to?

He was sending a message — to Biden, to the Democrats, and to his own party — that as Senate minority leader, he will be the same tough-as-nails obstructionist that he was a decade ago when Barack Obama was president.