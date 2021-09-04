4-H, FFA Helping our youths grow up

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all those across our state involved with the 4-H and FFA programs that are educating our children in a wide variety of areas.

That variety is on display through Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.

The livestock competitions at the State Fair are a big part of the 4-H and FFA programs. But there is so much more, from robotics to engineering to woodworking to photography, as can be seen in the 4-H and FFA displays in the Fieldhouse at the State Fair.

The myriad of subjects that our youths have been learning about have also been displayed in presentations during the fair at which the 4-H members explained what they learned from their project, such as the culinary challenge and robotics challenge last Sunday.

This weekend, FFA members are showing their livestock as well as taking part in the FFA Sustainability Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion and other activities at the Fieldhouse.