4-H, FFA Helping our youths grow up

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all those across our state involved with the 4-H and FFA programs that are educating our children in a wide variety of areas.
That variety is on display through Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.
The livestock competitions at the State Fair are a big part of the 4-H and FFA programs. But there is so much more, from robotics to engineering to woodworking to photography, as can be seen in the 4-H and FFA displays in the Fieldhouse at the State Fair.
The myriad of subjects that our youths have been learning about have also been displayed in presentations during the fair at which the 4-H members explained what they learned from their project, such as the culinary challenge and robotics challenge last Sunday.
This weekend, FFA members are showing their livestock as well as taking part in the FFA Sustainability Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion and other activities at the Fieldhouse.
The 4-H program is coordinated by the University of Nebraska Extension and FFA is offered by high schools throughout the state. But the 4-H program especially is only made possible through the countless hours contributed by volunteers who serve as leaders and lend their expertise to help the youths meet the challenges they take on when they begin a project.
We salute these youths and their leaders who are helping them grow, learn and prepare to be contributing adults in their communities.
Focus on sustainability at the fair
We also salute the Nebraska State Fair for its Sustainability Pavilion that is educating fairgoers about the wide variety of things we all can do to recycle, to clean up our environment and to protect it for the future.
We also salute Kramer’s for sponsoring this educational display and Central Community College and the high school FFA program for taking part in the displays.
At the pavilion you can learn about the conservation efforts of the Crane Trust and the Izaak Walton Bird Feeders, a solar charging station and solar-powered electronics charger, as well as what each of us can do to recycle and reuse, rather than discarding our trash in a landfill.
And we salute the State Fair for its ongoing recycling efforts that include plastic, cardboard, aluminum cans, fryer oil used by vendors, livestock waste and bedding, and food waste.
Together, we can make a difference in protecting and cleaning up our environment and the State Fair is a leader in this effort.