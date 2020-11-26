A multitude of reasons to give thanks

As we gather in small groups, talk to loved ones on the phone, FaceTime or Zoom, and enjoy as much normalcy as we can in this year that is so far from normal, we still have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving 2020.

Though many of our gatherings are smaller this Thanksgiving, through the work of our medical professionals, so many of us have gone through COVID-19 and come out healthy. And those who are suffering from the virus right now have the best care possible.

There are two possible coronavirus vaccines awaiting approval that are said to be 95% effective. And we can be confident that work continues on other vaccines and plans for seeing that everyone gets access to a vaccine are in the works.

Our country has come through a contentious presidential election and work is underway for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration.

Despite the pandemic, our police, fire and medical first responders are on the job 24/7 today keeping us safe and seeing that we get the medical attention we need, just as they have all along.

And most of all, we have each other to lean on in good times and bad.