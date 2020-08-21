A step forward for Black women and our country

Our country is marking an historic accomplishment as Kamala Harris has been placed on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket as its candidate for vice president.
This is the first time a Black woman has been selected for a major party presidential ticket. The party made it official during the week when the United States is marking the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. But we also must recognize that it has been a much shorter time since Black women were allowed to vote.
The involvement of Black women and men in our government at the highest levels is the only way our country will truly move past its history of racism.
Harris is the daughter of an immigrant from India, also making her the first Asian American candidate on a major party ticket. Wednesday night when she accepted the nomination, she celebrated her heritage and the role her mother played in her upbringing, saying she instilled in her a vision of “our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s choice of the person to run with him for vice president was especially important because of his age. If he is elected this fall, he would be 81 when he would be up for re-election and could decide not to seek a second term. In that case, his vice president would be the obvious front-runner as the Democrats choose their presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
In Harris, Biden chose a U.S. senator who has shown qualities that could convince voters she is up to the challenge of filling the office of vice president and president. She was one of the Democratic candidates for president until she dropped out of the race last December. She is a former district attorney and California state attorney general.
But this week she also was introducing herself to a large portion of the Democratic Party that is unfamiliar with her qualifications. And she only has a couple of months to meet that challenge as voters will be voting early due to continued concern about the coronavirus.
It is yet to be seen whether Biden and Harris will convince the voting public to oust President Donald Trump from office. But the choice of Harris to join Biden in leading the Democratic Party’s ticket signifies how important the party sees its priority of stopping racism and reaching out to racially diverse voters during the Black Lives Matter movement that has enveloped our country this summer.
Next week, during the Republican National Convention, President Trump will have the opportunity to make his case for keeping him in office for another four years. The country will be watching and the voters ultimately will decide what they believe is best for the country they love.