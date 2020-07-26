It’s that time of year when Nebraska State Fair Board officials should be worrying about wrapping up ticket sales to concerts, confirming entries for any one of the livestock shows and promoting attendance at the annual statewide celebration. Granted, the 4-H and FFA activities will proceed as scheduled this year, but the rest of the State Fair’s activities have been shelved because of the coronavirus upheaval.
Earlier this week Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen released audit findings that “noted certain internal control issues” involving several areas of the State Fair’s money. To remedy the financial upheaval Janssen recommends policy and procedural changes to ensure that the State Fair’s money is handled properly. And, to the credit of the State Fair Board members, they already have begun to address some of the financial issues by hiring a Lincoln CPA firm to complete an independent audit and beginning the process to hire an outside accounting firm to oversee its finances going forward.
There were several financial concerns pointed out in the audit, including:
— Two checks totaling $149,415.60 written to a company that former Chief of Finance Patrick Kopke had incorporated a few months before and through which he paid for a pickup, trailer, ATV, real estate, used parts for the truck, insurance for the trailer and the cost of licensing the truck. According to subpoenaed bank records of Kopke’s company and DMV records, most of the assets were sold and as of Feb. 28 none of the proceeds had been deposited back into the company’s account;
— There were excessive charges — $186,421 during the 17-month period examined — on the State Fair’s credit cards at local and out-of-state restaurants, unsupported fuel purchases, expenditures for spouses and other “questionable transactions.”
— Performance bonuses were paid out in 2019 to several State Fair employees, including $17,510 to Kopke, who was among the highest paid, nearly two weeks before the State Fair Board approved them.
— More than a month after the board adopted a dual-signature requirement for any check more than $5,000, there was a check written for $47,000 with only one signature.
The road to failure is paved with good intentions.
No doubt the State Fair Board members and new Executive Director Bill Ogg understand the need “to quickly and thoroughly assess and implement recommendations from the state auditor, as well as those from a recent forensic investigation” — their words from a Tuesday press release. But to begin to earn the trust of Nebraskans, the fair board and staff members must move quickly from new policies and procedures on paper to acting as trustworthy stewards of the State Fair money by being transparent and accountable going forward.
Seeking an outside accounting firm to manage the fair’s finances is a logical first step. Again, good intentions that are ignored will reopen this conversation, as we’ve learned from the dual-signature requirement that was not followed.
We are certain that lessons have been learned and we have faith in the State Fair Board, Ogg and his team to right the ship.
We are not certain how the current financial issues will be resolved, but we do know that we don’t like this roller-coaster ride.
Rather than fretting about State Fair finances, we’d rather worry about which topping we want on our funnel cake and which shows we must see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.