Adapting to recognize those on the front lines

YWCA gets our Saturday Salute for adapting its annual Woman of Distinction honor during the pandemic.
Rather than postponing, or worse, canceling the event, Executive Director Amy Bennett and her selection committee, comprised mostly of previous honorees, had the brilliant idea of identifying several women on the front line of our community’s fight against the virus.
Women in education, health care, first responders and essential workers all deserve recognition during this time of uncertainty as we navigate 2020.
The YWCA is not letting a pandemic stop a valued honor and tradition in our community. The Woman of Distinction honor has been bestowed every year since 1986 — that’s 34 years of outstanding women who embody the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
There’s no doubt that in 2020 a bright light has been focused on long overdue changes involving racism and sexism. There have been high-profile women making a difference on a national stage all the while many local women have been stepping up here at home.
The 2020 YWCA Women of Distinction:
— Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department executive director
— Dr. Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent
— Dr. Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent, and Kris Spellman, GIPS nutritionist
— Janice Elrod, Messiah Lutheran Church
— Traci Skalberg, Kari Price and Candi Wiemers, GIPS Foundation
— Greater Grand Island Community Foundation staff members
— Megan Johnson, Grand Island Police Department, and all her female colleagues
— Leslie Harmon, Grand Island Fire Department, and all her female colleagues
— Hope Harbor staff members
— Heartland United Way staff members
— Kiley Grzywa and Abbey Salmon of CHI Health St. Francis
To view the video stories about these wonderful women, visit ywca-gi.org.
Despite the pandemic, Bennett and her team have “things happening” at the YWCA. If you recall, a week ago the YWCA, the Crisis Center and Hope Harbor and area artists who displayed their work in Railside businesses brought attention to Week Without Violence with a gallery walk to accommodate safe distancing. The YWCA has commemorated the Week Without Violence nationally for about 20 years.
The YWCA is committed to making a difference in the Grand Island area and for that we salute your work. Like all organizations helping residents “a little more” at this time, the YWCA deserves our support.
