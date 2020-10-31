Adapting to recognize those on the front lines

YWCA gets our Saturday Salute for adapting its annual Woman of Distinction honor during the pandemic.

Rather than postponing, or worse, canceling the event, Executive Director Amy Bennett and her selection committee, comprised mostly of previous honorees, had the brilliant idea of identifying several women on the front line of our community’s fight against the virus.

Women in education, health care, first responders and essential workers all deserve recognition during this time of uncertainty as we navigate 2020.

The YWCA is not letting a pandemic stop a valued honor and tradition in our community. The Woman of Distinction honor has been bestowed every year since 1986 — that’s 34 years of outstanding women who embody the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

There’s no doubt that in 2020 a bright light has been focused on long overdue changes involving racism and sexism. There have been high-profile women making a difference on a national stage all the while many local women have been stepping up here at home.

The 2020 YWCA Women of Distinction:

— Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department executive director