Amendment 2 gets TIF focus back to most blighted areas

Economic development has never been more important in Grand Island and across the state than now as our country still is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tax-increment financing (TIF) is a major economic development tool that has helped businesses expand and has brought new businesses to our community.
The renovation of the Hedde Building into business space and upper-story housing and the redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo building for Amur Financial, both in the Railside District, are excellent examples of what TIF has done for our community.
TIF provides a substantial incentive to developers to build in our community and it has been approved for housing, medical and business developments throughout the city. But the recognition that this means a delay of property tax income on these properties for 15 years and the large number of projects applying for TIF have raised questions about the criteria for qualification.
The Grand Island City Council, which has the final say on whether TIF is approved for a project, needs to develop more selective criteria so that it isn’t just giving TIF to everyone who applies. This is especially true with, say, housing projects, as the influx of new families to housing developments means the local public schools have more children to educate, but they aren’t receiving property taxes from that housing for the first 15 years.
The big question remains the designation of areas as blighted. For a project to receive TIF approval, the property must be designated as blighted and substandard. In the past, this designation has been too easily given in some cases.
But there is no question about the benefits that would come with the passage of Amendment 2 on Nov. 3.
This amendment is designed to enhance the use of TIF for projects in low-income areas across the state and to extend the time period from the current 15 years to 20 years for properties designated as “extremely blighted.”
To qualify, an area must have an average unemployment rate of at least 200% of the statewide average and an average poverty rate of more than 20%.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced this amendment in the Legislature, is especially concerned about the need for a longer financing period to get development in the poorest areas of Omaha, but there are also areas in Grand Island, Fremont, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City and Lincoln that would qualify.
Wayne, who has been chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee for the past four years, recognizes that there are cases where TIF has been used for projects that some people deemed questionable. But he says that one way to prevent future abuses is to encourage developers to use TIF where it can do the most good. With Amendment 2, we can encourage developers to work in the areas of our communities where development is needed the most.
Development in these areas, many of them hardest hit by the recent economic downturn due to the pandemic, can be a move to improve the quality of life of the poorest residents of our state.
Vote FOR Amendment 2.
Again, we ask the governing bodies that determine “extremely blighted” to be judicious with this designation because we all have to live without the property tax revenue for 20 years when Amendment 2 is approved.
