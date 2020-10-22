Amendment 2 gets TIF focus back to most blighted areas

The big question remains the designation of areas as blighted. For a project to receive TIF approval, the property must be designated as blighted and substandard. In the past, this designation has been too easily given in some cases.

But there is no question about the benefits that would come with the passage of Amendment 2 on Nov. 3.

This amendment is designed to enhance the use of TIF for projects in low-income areas across the state and to extend the time period from the current 15 years to 20 years for properties designated as “extremely blighted.”

To qualify, an area must have an average unemployment rate of at least 200% of the statewide average and an average poverty rate of more than 20%.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced this amendment in the Legislature, is especially concerned about the need for a longer financing period to get development in the poorest areas of Omaha, but there are also areas in Grand Island, Fremont, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City and Lincoln that would qualify.