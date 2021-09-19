As pandemic drags on, be alert for warning signs

This month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this is a good time to shine a light on the serious effects of the pandemic on our mental health during the past year and a half.
It always has been important that we understand the warning signs of someone who is at risk of being suicidal. But now, after such a prolonged time of isolation, upheaval in the way we live our lives and the resurgence of the coronavirus across the country, it is especially important that we be proactive in prevention.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the nation has seen a rise in the number of cases of attempted suicides and completed suicides, according to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. It has seen an almost 200% increase in the number of calls received related to intentional harm ingestions.
It is especially important that parents, grandparents and educators be on the lookout for signs of children who are having a difficult time dealing with the pandemic.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents, and young adults age 15 to 24 year olds. The majority of children and adolescents who attempt suicide have a significant mental health disorder, usually depression. Among younger children, suicide attempts are often impulsive.
An estimated 40,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent because of COVID-19 — a 17% to 20% increase over the annual average, according to a study by researchers at Stony Brook University and Penn State University published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in April. At least 2 million children lost grandparents, who have increasingly been called on as caretakers during the pandemic, as parents continued to work while their children’s schools operated virtually.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, will have the fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk next Saturday at Grand Island.
The free event will have its opening ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Scout Park. It is for suicide and mental health awareness. Donations to AFSP’s work to prevent suicides are welcome, but not required to participate.
That is something going on locally that encourages us to be aware of the dangers and the importance of mental health treatment.
Also, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center is emphasizing the many resources available to people throughout our state. There are several hotlines available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255 or 988
— Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio – 1-888-628-9454
— Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255
— Boys Town National Hotline – 1-800-448-3000 or text “VOICE” to 20121
— LGBTQ National Hotline – 1-888-843-4564 or text “TALK” to 741741
If you or someone you know has ingested too much medication, the wrong medication, or need poison help, call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 to speak to one of its experts immediately.