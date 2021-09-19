As pandemic drags on, be alert for warning signs

This month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this is a good time to shine a light on the serious effects of the pandemic on our mental health during the past year and a half.

It always has been important that we understand the warning signs of someone who is at risk of being suicidal. But now, after such a prolonged time of isolation, upheaval in the way we live our lives and the resurgence of the coronavirus across the country, it is especially important that we be proactive in prevention.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the nation has seen a rise in the number of cases of attempted suicides and completed suicides, according to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. It has seen an almost 200% increase in the number of calls received related to intentional harm ingestions.

It is especially important that parents, grandparents and educators be on the lookout for signs of children who are having a difficult time dealing with the pandemic.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents, and young adults age 15 to 24 year olds. The majority of children and adolescents who attempt suicide have a significant mental health disorder, usually depression. Among younger children, suicide attempts are often impulsive.