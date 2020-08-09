Schools throughout Grand Island will be opening their doors to staff and students this week.
Most of the people walking through the school doors will be wearing face masks. Everyone will be trying to practice social distancing.
And staff and students alike are strongly instructed to stay home if they are ill.
The top priority, whether you attend Grand Island Public Schools, Central Catholic, Northwest, Heartland Lutheran or Trinity Lutheran, is the health and safety of everyone walking through the school doors.
Different schools have different sizes of school populations, so each district has taken that into consideration in determining how restrictive its rules must be.
All schools will be practicing social distancing. But different approaches have been chosen on whether to require masks. Heartland Lutheran High School, for example, has smaller class sizes and a smaller number of students and staff in its entire building, so it has chosen to only require masks when moving through the halls between classes.
Northwest Public Schools is determining how strict its rules will be based on the risk dial the Central District Health Department is using. Right now, the risk dial is at 1.9, barely in the moderate section of the dial. That means that masks will be recommended, but not required. If the dial moves a little, into the high risk section, masks will be required.
That is actually the case with all the schools as rules will become more restrictive if there’s a significant increase in the local risk level.
It is especially impressive that GIPS has been able to quickly set up a virtual school for any students whose parents want them to be educated remotely.
Virtual school will consist of a GIPS teacher-led Zoom throughout the day for elementary students. The middle schools and high school will use a combination of this as well as distance learning, with a student joining remotely to a live, on-campus classroom. High school students also may have classes via Edmentum, an online resource Grand Island Senior High has used for many years.
More than 1,300 GIPS students, spread across all grades and all schools, have been signed up for the virtual school, 13% of the student population.
What is most important is that the schools are communicating with the staff, students and their parents about the situation and remaining flexible in determining the rules that meet the current risk in our area.
Schools operate most smoothly when there are clear rules that are explained to the students and enforced at all times.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover explained it this way:
“We want to approach this situation like we do with any learning opportunity,” she said. “It is an opportunity for teachers to set up routines and procedures. With our student body, when the expectation is set, we teach them, coach them and support them; that is what we want to do with our students. The students have to be aware of the time we are living in.”
Children can learn to adapt to wearing a mask while they’re in school. They can learn to keep 6 feet of space in between them. They can learn to expect to have their temperature taken when they arrive at school.
And even if masks aren’t required at a particular school, parents who are concerned about their children’s health can instruct them to wear masks at all times. That will protect them regardless of whether everyone else is wearing a mask.
So, when Grand Island Central Catholic and Heartland Lutheran open on Tuesday, when GIPS schools open on Wednesday and when Trinity Lutheran and Northwest schools open on Thursday, parents can confidently send their children to school, knowing that the teachers, administrators and staff at all our schools want their children to be educated safely and will be doing everything they can to make school a place where the children want to go.
It has been five months since all these students have been able to go to school. Many of them haven’t even seen their friends in all that time, so the first day of school will again be an exciting time for families throughout our community.
Let’s all do everything we can to ensure that we all stay safe as well.
