Beating the virus: Masks are essential

These are just a few examples of the effects the virus has on our area.

Yet, there are people who go into stores, restaurants and other public places without masks to protect themselves and others.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has recommended to the Grand Island City Council that it require that people wear masks in public. The council plans to create a board of health on Monday and then may consider a mask policy on Tuesday.

“The city needs a mask policy to protect its citizens and also to protect the city’s ability to provide its lifesaving services,” Steele said during the community virus update on Thursday. “Having a mask policy can help us guarantee that you receive essential city services and you have access to our hospitals if, God forbid, you need emergency care.”

He said staffing shortages due to the virus affect such city services as electricity, water, street repair and snow removal, as well as police, fire and ambulance response.

“These services save lives,” Steele said. “When city employees become infected and quarantined for two weeks or longer, I cannot call a temporary employment agency and say, send me three more power plant operators or send me three more police officers.”