Building pros make Habitat for Humanity project possible

Contractors and subcontractors, plumbers, carpenters and electricians from throughout our area came together this week at 1034 E. 19th, donating their time and skills to build a home in a week during the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity Home Builders Blitz.
These are professionals who are normally competing with each other for jobs, but this week they were working side by side to build the local Habitat affiliate’s 108th home.
The idea for the Home Builders Blitz was something started nationally by the Habitat for Humanity organization. But the local Habitat got involved in it early and because of the support of the Home Builders Association has been able to do it six times now.
Dana Jelinek, Habitat’s director, noted that all these professionals were donating their time, even though there’s a huge demand for their services in the community.
Habitat for Humanity’s Home Builders Blitz brings together professional builders from all over the area for one shared purpose — to build safe and affordable housing for families in need of a decent place to call home.
It was because of their dedication and willingness to work together that the home was ready for inspections on Friday and move-in ready for the Saturday afternoon dedication and open house.
For 29 years, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has partnered with qualifying, lower-income households throughout the area to help them become homebuyers. Habitat’s loan application process is open to residents of Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
It has specific guidelines for choosing the families that buy Habitat homes.
For a household to qualify for a Habitat home loan, they must meet income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 70% of the area’s median income. Successful applicants pass credit and background checks and meet Habitat’s debt-to-income ratio standards.
The families that are chosen have a clear need for improved housing and are willing to volunteer 500 hours of sweat equity in the construction process, plus participate in other Habitat projects. Sweat equity is the work a household contributes in lieu of a down payment and includes at least 18 weeks of homeowner education.
Applicants also must be permanent residents or U.S. citizens and must have lived within the four-county service area for at least the previous 12 months.
Every time that Habitat is able to turn the keys to a new house over to a family that has not had a high-quality home, it’s an exciting time, an event to celebrate.
Much of the work at Habitat projects is done by volunteers, but it’s only during the Home Builders Blitz that the work can be done so quickly because all the volunteers are skilled professionals.
Because of their generosity and that of all the donors who have supported Habitat for Humanity throughout the years, 108 families in the four-county area now have gotten a home of their own.