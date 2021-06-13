Building pros make Habitat for Humanity project possible

It has specific guidelines for choosing the families that buy Habitat homes.

For a household to qualify for a Habitat home loan, they must meet income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 70% of the area’s median income. Successful applicants pass credit and background checks and meet Habitat’s debt-to-income ratio standards.

The families that are chosen have a clear need for improved housing and are willing to volunteer 500 hours of sweat equity in the construction process, plus participate in other Habitat projects. Sweat equity is the work a household contributes in lieu of a down payment and includes at least 18 weeks of homeowner education.

Applicants also must be permanent residents or U.S. citizens and must have lived within the four-county service area for at least the previous 12 months.

Every time that Habitat is able to turn the keys to a new house over to a family that has not had a high-quality home, it’s an exciting time, an event to celebrate.

Much of the work at Habitat projects is done by volunteers, but it’s only during the Home Builders Blitz that the work can be done so quickly because all the volunteers are skilled professionals.

Because of their generosity and that of all the donors who have supported Habitat for Humanity throughout the years, 108 families in the four-county area now have gotten a home of their own.