Caregivers need to know help is available

As our country’s population ages, more people who are not health care professionals are caring for family members in their homes. According to the Mayo Clinic, about one in three adults in the U.S. provides care to other adults as informal caregivers.

“Caregiving Around the Clock” is the theme for this month’s observance of National Family Caregivers Month. The National Family Caregivers Association recognizes the burden placed on caregivers and is seeking to help all of us recognize this and help people we know who are caring for a loved one in their home.

The first NFC Month Presidential Proclamation was issued by the White House in 1997, and every president since has followed suit by issuing an annual proclamation recognizing and honoring family caregivers in November.

The term “caregiver” refers to anyone who provides help to someone in need. It can be a spouse, a disabled child or an aging relative. Sometimes, an elderly parent moves in with an adult child and family. In other cases, a wife or husband cares for their spouse who is unable to take care of him or herself due to dementia or illness.