Caregivers need to know help is available

As our country’s population ages, more people who are not health care professionals are caring for family members in their homes. According to the Mayo Clinic, about one in three adults in the U.S. provides care to other adults as informal caregivers.
“Caregiving Around the Clock” is the theme for this month’s observance of National Family Caregivers Month. The National Family Caregivers Association recognizes the burden placed on caregivers and is seeking to help all of us recognize this and help people we know who are caring for a loved one in their home.
The first NFC Month Presidential Proclamation was issued by the White House in 1997, and every president since has followed suit by issuing an annual proclamation recognizing and honoring family caregivers in November.
The term “caregiver” refers to anyone who provides help to someone in need. It can be a spouse, a disabled child or an aging relative. Sometimes, an elderly parent moves in with an adult child and family. In other cases, a wife or husband cares for their spouse who is unable to take care of him or herself due to dementia or illness.
A typical caregiver situation lasts one to three years and nearly 60% of caregivers also work outside their home. They may be able to take unpaid leave from work for an extended period, but that means a loss of income and can contribute to the stress a caregiver already is experiencing in caring for a loved one.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the signs of caregiver stress can be:
n Feeling overwhelmed or constantly worried.
n Often feeling tired.
n Getting too much or not enough sleep.
n Gaining or losing weight.
n Becoming easily irritated or angry.
n Lack of interest in activities you used to enjoy.
n Feeling sad.
n Having frequent headaches, bodily pain or other physical problems.
n Abusing alcohol or drugs, including prescription medications.
To deal with stress or prevent it, caregivers need regular respites — chances to relax, obtain emotional support and just get out of the house for a while.
“The emotional and physical demands involved with caregiving can strain even the most resilient person, making it so important to take advantage of the many resources and tools available to help caregivers provide care for a loved one,” a DHHS press release says.
Support groups can be helpful. Other family members should trade off with the primary caregiver to prevent burnout and even physical illness.
Also, rather than struggling on your own, take advantage of local resources for caregivers. To get started, check out the Eldercare Locator or contact your local Area Agency on Aging to learn about services. You can find your local aging agency online.
You also can go to the NFCA website to learn about resources: caringcommunity.org/resources/
