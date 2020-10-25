Casino gambling will be good for Grand Island

Gambling is alive and well in Nebraska.
From keno to pickle cards, from horse racing to Nebraska Lottery, there are many opportunities for Nebraskans to gamble.
It is time that the state take advantage of the interest many Nebraskans have in gambling and legalize casino gambling in the state.
That can be done in a controlled manner by passing Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.
Right now, Nebraskans who enjoy gambling at casinos drive across the state borders to Iowa, to Kansas, to South Dakota and to Colorado. In 2013, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Nebraskans contributed almost 25% of the state’s casino revenue of $1.4 billion. That’s $327 million that could have been spent in Nebraska. It’s very likely Iowa’s revenue has increased since then and we have continued to subsidize Iowa tax relief, infrastructure, environmental programs, problem gambler assistance and more.
Opponents of the citizen initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot have claimed that their passage will mean casinos could be built in every county in Nebraska. But that hasn’t happened in Iowa and it won’t happen here, specifically because one of the initiatives is a constitutional amendment that only authorizes casinos at horse racetracks.
Horse racetracks now operate at Fonner Park in Grand Island as well as in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings. For casinos to open anywhere else in the state, organizers would first have to build a licensed horse racetrack.
It’s reasonable to believe that if there are casinos in our state, Nebraskans will stay here, rather than spending their money in Iowa or any of the surrounding states. That will help fund property tax relief, provide additional funding to counties and pay for problem gamblers assistance in Nebraska because another of the three initiatives provides for a 20% tax on gross gambling revenue of licensed operators. From that tax revenue, 70% would go to property tax relief, 25% would go to counties, 2.5% would go to problem gambler assistance and 2.5% would go to the state general fund.
Supporters estimate the state would receive $65 million, with $45 million going to property tax relief annually.
These estimates may be higher than the actual revenue during the first year of casino operation, but there will be millions of dollars flowing into the state’s coffers and reducing individual taxpayers’ tax commitments.
In addition, the horse tracks will be able to use some of the gambling revenue to boost purses, which will re-energize the horse racing industry in Nebraska. Higher purses will attract more horses, increasing interest from those who gamble. A healthier horse racing industry then will be able to employ more people in the state and in Grand Island.
Casino gambling will be good for Fonner Park and for Grand Island.
Vote FOR Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.
