Casino gambling will be good for Grand Island

Gambling is alive and well in Nebraska.

From keno to pickle cards, from horse racing to Nebraska Lottery, there are many opportunities for Nebraskans to gamble.

It is time that the state take advantage of the interest many Nebraskans have in gambling and legalize casino gambling in the state.

That can be done in a controlled manner by passing Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

Right now, Nebraskans who enjoy gambling at casinos drive across the state borders to Iowa, to Kansas, to South Dakota and to Colorado. In 2013, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Nebraskans contributed almost 25% of the state’s casino revenue of $1.4 billion. That’s $327 million that could have been spent in Nebraska. It’s very likely Iowa’s revenue has increased since then and we have continued to subsidize Iowa tax relief, infrastructure, environmental programs, problem gambler assistance and more.

Opponents of the citizen initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot have claimed that their passage will mean casinos could be built in every county in Nebraska. But that hasn’t happened in Iowa and it won’t happen here, specifically because one of the initiatives is a constitutional amendment that only authorizes casinos at horse racetracks.