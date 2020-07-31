Last Monday Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson presented her department’s budget proposal for the coming year at a joint budget meeting of city of Grand Island and Hall County officials.
Anderson said the budget is similar to past years’ budgets, but staffing costs and expenses for computers and electronics for at-home workers have increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic.
She totaled the costs from the pandemic. It’s good news that the federal government has provided enough funding to cover most of the CDHD’s pandemic-related expenses so far, but that evenutally will run out and the people of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties need to know that their local health department has all the staff and supplies it needs to fight the virus moving forward.
“It’s not an inexpensive disease to fight,” Anderson said. “We’ve had to bring on some temporary staff. Some of those folks we’ve hired as permanent staff. Some of them have gone on to other jobs.”
CDHD intends to hire an assistant health director and will need support from the city and county in order to be able to afford to do so.
“Our funding just wasn’t there to support it,” Anderson said about earlier hiring an assistant. “We need that additional leadership, so we’ll be looking for an assistant health director and that will help us get through fall.”
Several other CDHD programs have been stopped or put on hold because of the pandemic, including Every Woman Matters; Minority Health Initiative, a new diabetes education program; Healthy Smiles, a youth program; and a new community-based opioid program. These are important programs that our counties need to be active.
But COVID-19 cases are starting to trend upward again with the district’s rate of positive tests now up to 12%. It was 7% last week and 5% the week before. In the latest figures, Hall County’s positivity rate was 15% with Hamilton County’s back down to 6% and Merrick County at 10%.
This underscores the realization that the fight against the coronavirus is not coming to an end.
The district has been working with the local school districts in preparing for the beginning of the new school year. Anderson wants to bolster the supplies for nurses across the health district before the start of school in the event that there is a second wave of infections.
“If we’re prepared for it, maybe it won’t happen,” she said. “We don’t think that will be the case, and we don’t want to be doomsday prophets, but I believe we’ll see more COVID cases, just as we’re seeing right now.”
The Central District Health Department is so crucial to protecting the health of residents in our three counties that if there’s one-line item in our city’s and county’s budgets that must be increased, this is it. There’s no room for cutting costs with the virus and stopping services that aren’t pandemic-related is not a longtime solution for public health concerns.
