With all the controversy he has stirred up, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek is succeeding in doing one thing — ensuring that Sen. Ben Sasse will be re-elected in November.
“I am a proud Democrat,” Janicek said in a Facebook post and email last week.
He has a funny way of showing it.
Democrats across the state voted for him in the May primary, saying they thought he would be a viable alternative to Sasse on the ballot.
But then he soon showed that he was far from being a candidate who would uphold the ideals and principles of the Nebraska Democratic Party.
In June, in a group text with several members of his staff, Janicek wrote about finding multiple sexual partners for a female staff member. He went into graphic detail about possible sex acts. He accidentally included the woman he was referring to among the text recipients and she resigned from his staff.
The Democratic Party has called on Janicek to withdraw from the race and also has withdrawn its financial support of his campaign. Yet, he refuses to drop out and allow the party to select another candidate to challenge Sasse on the ballot.
Janicek’s claims that his apologies to the woman should end the matter and his attempts to distract the voters from what he did by criticizing the Democratic Party he says he is a proud member of clearly show that he does not understand what’s wrong with his text and apparently how he treats women.
His claim that because he’s openly gay, his text isn’t really sexual harassment is laughable.
The importance of electing members of Congress who respect all their peers, regardless of their gender, race, sexual orientation and even their political beliefs was just underscored last week when Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps, showed her no respect that is due a colleague, and used a sexist slur that no man should use in reference to a woman.
A couple days later, Ocasio-Cortez was joined by several House Democrats on the House floor to deplore what she called a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.”
“I personally have experienced a lifetime of insults, racism and sexism,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. “And believe me, this did not stop after being elected to public office.”
These Democrats’ unity in speaking out against something that has remained all too common in our government shows that the Democratic Party Janicek wants to represent in the U.S. Senate is taking a stand against behavior like his.
Sexist behavior isn’t acceptable.
Racist behavior isn’t acceptable.
Actually, a lack of respect for your colleagues shouldn’t be tolerated either.
Such behavior and attitudes make it impossible for a government body to adequately carry out its duties.
Janicek should throw in the towel and quietly disappear now, not the day after the general election.
