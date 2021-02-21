Coronavirus vaccine is safe; get your shot

Nebraskans received encouraging news this week as a preliminary finding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the death of a Nebraska man, who recently had been vaccinated for the coronavirus, was not caused by the vaccine.
Despite repeated statements by the U.S. government that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in our country are as safe as possible, there are many people who are skeptical about the safety of vaccines given such quick approval by the FDA.
The process that was used by the CDC when a Nebraska man died within about a week after being vaccinated should stand as an assurance that our country has an intense safety monitoring system in place that is working.
The Nebraska man’s death was entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program operated by the CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs after a vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.
VAERS has been is use since 1990. If any health problem happens after vaccination, anyone — doctors, nurses, vaccine manufacturers, and any member of the general public — can submit a report to VAERS.
That system’s final report on the Nebraska man’s case isn’t completed yet, but it is evident that the man, who lived in a long-term care facility, had several underlying conditions that likely accounted for his death.
In more than 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that had been administered in the U.S. by Feb. 14, only .0018%, or 934, of those people have died.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are being used in our country are safe and the CDC recommends that people get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they are eligible.
Availability of the vaccine across the country was reduced this past week because of the weather, but Nebraska is working to make sure that the number of people vaccinated continues to increase.
In the Central District Health Department’s three-county area, more than 7,000 vaccinations had been administered by Friday. The CDHD is currently vaccinating mainly people 65 and older. After the initial vaccination, a second dose is required after about three weeks with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
By Friday, the state estimated that 7% of Nebraska’s population had received both required doses of the vaccine. The state and the federal program distributing vaccine through pharmacies had distributed about 79% of the vaccine doses they had received at that time, more than 408,000 doses.
If you haven’t registered to receive the vaccine, go to vaccinate.ne.gov.