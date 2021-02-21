Coronavirus vaccine is safe; get your shot

Nebraskans received encouraging news this week as a preliminary finding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the death of a Nebraska man, who recently had been vaccinated for the coronavirus, was not caused by the vaccine.

Despite repeated statements by the U.S. government that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in our country are as safe as possible, there are many people who are skeptical about the safety of vaccines given such quick approval by the FDA.

The process that was used by the CDC when a Nebraska man died within about a week after being vaccinated should stand as an assurance that our country has an intense safety monitoring system in place that is working.

The Nebraska man’s death was entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program operated by the CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs after a vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.

VAERS has been is use since 1990. If any health problem happens after vaccination, anyone — doctors, nurses, vaccine manufacturers, and any member of the general public — can submit a report to VAERS.