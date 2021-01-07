Democracy, divisiveness don’t go together

Then President Trump spoke to the throngs of supporters he had summoned to the capital grounds to support his claims that the election was rigged and had been stolen. The man who dubbed himself the “law-and-order president” told his followers to march to the Capitol and demonstrate to lawmakers why he ought to be reinstalled as president.

The chaos that resulted from that speech was depressing, but it illustrated the depth of the division that our nation has reached with Trump and his team of enablers allowing him to follow his whims and never be confronted by the truth.

It takes a lot less water to extinguish a fire immediately after it starts, but Trump’s enablers let matters get out of hand. Somebody should have said something immediately when Trump announced his candidacy by denigrating Mexican immigrants. They were the first group he cast as enemies of the state. Later, others became his pawns.

American farmers were next. They suffered from his ill-conceived trade policies. Other groups were demonized. Political opponents became “radical liberals.” Doctors and scientists weren’t welcome. Journalists were enemies of the state.

Trump supporters fell in step, and his inner circle and many of his fellow Republicans never challenged him.