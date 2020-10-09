Do an act of kindness next week, as well

With Acts of Kindness Week coming to a close this weekend, the hope is that doing acts of kindness this week will spur us to keep it up next week and next month and next year.
Especially with many people in our community still feeling isolated and missing the human contact they had through going to church or to the senior center, it is so important that we check in on elderly and housebound friends and neighbors.
We’re all trying to be alert to boundaries, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, but we can do that and still stop over with cookies or just a friendly “Hi, how are you doing?”
Also, just having an AOK attitude when we’re out shopping or going for a walk can make a big difference for the people we encounter.
Along with elderly people and those with risk factors for COVID-19, children also could use a few extra smiles and attaboys when they’re outside of school.
Random acts of kindness can brighten our day.
“We recognize that Grand Island is hurting and the people here are hurting. There is a lot of uncertainty and if we can pass along some random acts of kindness as a way to brighten people’s day for a week or longer, there has never been a better time to do that,” said AOK Ladies Chairwoman Melissa DeLaet at the beginning of this week.
The observance enlisted local law enforcement officers, the city library, local restaurants and the schools in carrying the AOK attitude throughout the community.
Now it’s our job to maintain that AOK attitude and see how much better our own day can be if we go around trying to do acts of kindness for others.
Today’s editorial was written with a smile on our face and happiness in our heart because of the AOK Ladies — we thank you!
