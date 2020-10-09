Do an act of kindness next week, as well

With Acts of Kindness Week coming to a close this weekend, the hope is that doing acts of kindness this week will spur us to keep it up next week and next month and next year.

Especially with many people in our community still feeling isolated and missing the human contact they had through going to church or to the senior center, it is so important that we check in on elderly and housebound friends and neighbors.

We’re all trying to be alert to boundaries, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, but we can do that and still stop over with cookies or just a friendly “Hi, how are you doing?”

Also, just having an AOK attitude when we’re out shopping or going for a walk can make a big difference for the people we encounter.

Along with elderly people and those with risk factors for COVID-19, children also could use a few extra smiles and attaboys when they’re outside of school.

Random acts of kindness can brighten our day.