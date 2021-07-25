Don’t be a holdout; get vaccinated

The message was clear last week when the Central District Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus to a joint meeting of the Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The pandemic is not over and the number of cases in the district’s three-county area is rising.
As of Monday, 9,696 cases, or 12% of the district population, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said that there have been so many mild cases that were never diagnosed, so the number is probably higher.
We don’t know exactly how many people have had the virus and recovered. But we do know that 153 residents of Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties who have died since the pandemic began can be directly linked to the coronavirus.
Still, only 37% of the district’s residents who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots.
The percentage is much higher — 70% — for people age 65 and older, who are most likely to die if they become infected. Our senior citizens have gotten the message. They understand the threat that COVID-19 poses specifically to them and they acted as soon as they could to get vaccinated.
But younger people, even though their lives have been disrupted by the pandemic with needing to wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, have not seen the need to get vaccinated.
When they were young children, their parents had them vaccinated against such deadly diseases as polio and measles. Their parents knew from experience how big a threat those diseases were before the vaccines were developed. But now, when they need to follow their parents’ example and get themselves and their children vaccinated against another deadly disease, they’re opting out.
This does not make sense.
We know the coronavirus is deadly.
There is clear evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective. The small percentage of vaccinated people who do contract the virus have mild cases. Almost everyone who is being hospitalized now or even dying because of the virus is unvaccinated.
“I think part of the reason we’re seeing younger folks become positive and be hospitalized is because they’re simply choosing not to be vaccinated,” CDHD’s Anderson said last week.
In addition to health clinics and local pharmacies, the COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost to patients at the Central District Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with Thursday clinics running until 8 p.m. You must be 12 years old or older to receive the vaccine and those 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
“Right now, with less than 40% of our district vaccinated, the threat of numbers continuing to climb is very real,” Anderson said. “Over 140 million Americans are fully vaccinated. If you have been holding off or are hesitant, now is the time to protect yourself.”
Those who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated should seek vaccinations as soon as possible. For more information call 308-385-5175 or visit the CDHD website, cdhd.ne.gov.
Don’t hold out any longer. Get vaccinated.