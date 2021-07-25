Don’t be a holdout; get vaccinated

When they were young children, their parents had them vaccinated against such deadly diseases as polio and measles. Their parents knew from experience how big a threat those diseases were before the vaccines were developed. But now, when they need to follow their parents’ example and get themselves and their children vaccinated against another deadly disease, they’re opting out.

This does not make sense.

We know the coronavirus is deadly.

There is clear evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective. The small percentage of vaccinated people who do contract the virus have mild cases. Almost everyone who is being hospitalized now or even dying because of the virus is unvaccinated.

“I think part of the reason we’re seeing younger folks become positive and be hospitalized is because they’re simply choosing not to be vaccinated,” CDHD’s Anderson said last week.

In addition to health clinics and local pharmacies, the COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost to patients at the Central District Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with Thursday clinics running until 8 p.m. You must be 12 years old or older to receive the vaccine and those 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.