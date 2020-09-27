Donations to United Way make a difference

As Karen Rathke, the agency’s president, said in looking back at the 20 years she has led it, Heartland United Way’s team members always are ready to meet any challenge.

They were able to quickly mobilize to meet specific coronavirus-related needs this year because they already were doing so many things to help those in need every day.

A major first step was getting individuals and organizations working together so services weren’t being duplicated.

Starting in early March, United Way began to host meetings bringing together health care, businesses, education, first responders and nonprofits.

That group continues to meet, but now the focus is on recovery and rebuilding as businesses and schools have reopened and people who have been out of work find employment.

For Rathke, the aspiration to help others remains as strong as ever.

“You always want to do more. You always think you can do more,” she said. “Needs change, and you think you get ahead of one need and other things come up, so you’re always reinventing and pivoting.”