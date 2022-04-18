Easter baskets, bears serve multiple purposes this week

Today’s Saturday Salutes involve our communities’ children.

Organizers hope to have 300 baskets up for bid today at Project Hunger’s 26th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the square at Conestoga Mall.

To bid on the baskets, people fi rst must register at www.yapauction.com.

On Thursday evening, according to a story by Independent Staff Writer Jeff Bahr, Grand Island Senior High National Honor Society members and Project Hunger supporters prepared the baskets at the old Deb store in the mall.

Project Hunger couldn’t do the Easter Basket Extravaganza without the GISH students, said Project Hunger President Doug Winder Donations for the baskets come from individuals and groups, including Bible study groups.

Auction proceeds are used to purchase food.

“The only way we take care of central Nebraska is through donations,” Winder said.

“The Grand Island community has always stepped up to help us, and we’re eternally grateful because that lets us continue to do the missions work that we do.”

The food is purchased locally, and all of the money stays in this area, Winder said.

Among other things, Project Hunger supports backpack programs for students at Doniphan and Centura, as well as Grand Island.

“They cost us in excess of $50,000 a year,” Winder said of the backpack programs.

Other recipients of Project Hunger support are a Grand Island food pantry, the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Crossroads Mission Avenue.

Based in Grand Island, Project Hunger is operated solely by volunteers. The organization has no overhead, Winder said.

One change from last year is there are no additional fees, other than taxes. Baskets may be picked up today from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For winning bidders who can’t get there today, the baskets will be available at Copycat Printing, 365 N. Broadwell Ave.

In addition to Copycat Printing, the project also receives assistance from Roses for You.

We salute everyone involved with the Easter Basket project and, in turn, those who provide food for those in need in our communities.

* * * *

Bears in hand, preschoolers descended on Grand Island Public Library for the 19th annual Bear Fair, a chance for kids to learn about resources in their community, according to a story earlier this week by Independent Staff Writer Jessica Votipka.

The Bear Fair is a free health and safety event for preschoolers and their families.

Families are encouraged to get library cards, if they don’t already have one, and learn about the importance of early literacy. Local early learning resources also play a part in planning library programming.

Health and safety information fit for preschoolers are provided by area health care resources, as well as Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department.

Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director, said the event isn’t just about safety, but allowing the children to get to know people in the community they can trust.

“The kids come in and they see that policemen and fi remen are real people and approachable,” Swan said. “The guys do a really good job of interacting with the kids.”

Kids’ bears get “checkups” by health care providers, including dental and eye care professionals.

Seeing their bears get looked over, getting weighed and some getting an adhesive bandage, help the preschoolers get comfortable with health care professionals.

“They learn they are kind and nice and want to help you feel better,” Swan said.

There were also “bearobics,” treats and crafts. Local community leaders took turns reading to kids in the “Bear Cave.”

“We always love to partner with different organizations,” Swan said. “They do a really good job of interacting with the kids.”

National Library Week is underway, the theme being “Connect with Your Library.” For the Bear Fair, it went further, connecting kids with both the library and the community as a whole.

“We have a really good overall picture of our community,” Swan said. “It’s getting kids comfortable with their interactions and seeing positive role models.”

We recognize all those who provide preschoolers and their family a chance to connect early.