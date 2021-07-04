Fourth of July: A celebration of our freedom

EDITOR’S NOTE: As we celebrate Independence Day, a look back at The Grand Island Independent’s archives to 2017 found this editorial noting our country’s many freedoms made possible because of our leaders during the past centuries and those who have answered the call to military service to defend our freedoms.
Today, the Fourth of July, is all about fireworks, cookouts, picnics and trips to the lake.
But Americans know that there is much more to the holiday than loud booms and colorful lights in the sky.
It’s about the birth of this great nation, the United States of America, and for what it stands.
While here in this country, the focus is often on political disputes and discord, throughout the world America is still viewed as the land of freedom.
Americans have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom to assemble and many other rights that aren’t granted in some parts of the world.
In reality, the Fourth of July is a reminder of these great freedoms and that they shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Throughout the last 241 years, Americans have fought and died to defend these freedoms. From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to World War I to World War II to Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan, Americans have defended the ideals and freedom that the United States is built upon.
Americans have died on the battlefields of many countries to keep these freedoms alive.
Because of those sacrifices, America remains a great country. That greatness is also built upon the fact that Americans elect their leaders. Americans have a say in their government, on all levels.
Not all may agree with someone in office, but they should respect them for it’s the people who have elected them and given them great duties and responsibilities.
People from all over the world seek to come to the U.S. not just because of freedom, but because of the economy that has been built on those freedoms. Business innovation and hard work has made the U.S. economy the largest in the world.
The U.S. is the largest economy in the world, and in 2016 it accounted for 24.5 percent of the global GDP (gross domestic product). China was second at 15 percent.
Americans are able to work hard and to make a decent living. There’s an abundant food supply created by hard-working farmers, ranchers and those working in food processing and distribution.
There’s also plentiful energy and this Fourth many in Central Nebraska have seen gas prices under $2 a gallon.
So as Americans celebrate today and enjoy the spectacular fireworks displays in the sky, remember that freedom is truly something to be celebrated. Let’s remember those who have given their lives for Americans’ freedom and determine to work to preserve those freedoms for all Americans.