Fourth of July: A celebration of our freedom

Americans have died on the battlefields of many countries to keep these freedoms alive.

Because of those sacrifices, America remains a great country. That greatness is also built upon the fact that Americans elect their leaders. Americans have a say in their government, on all levels.

Not all may agree with someone in office, but they should respect them for it’s the people who have elected them and given them great duties and responsibilities.

People from all over the world seek to come to the U.S. not just because of freedom, but because of the economy that has been built on those freedoms. Business innovation and hard work has made the U.S. economy the largest in the world.

The U.S. is the largest economy in the world, and in 2016 it accounted for 24.5 percent of the global GDP (gross domestic product). China was second at 15 percent.

Americans are able to work hard and to make a decent living. There’s an abundant food supply created by hard-working farmers, ranchers and those working in food processing and distribution.

There’s also plentiful energy and this Fourth many in Central Nebraska have seen gas prices under $2 a gallon.