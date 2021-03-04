Free speech vital for student journalists

“It stifles creativity,” he said.

When a school district hires a journalism teacher and puts that teacher in charge of the high school newspaper or yearbook, a lot of confidence is being placed in that teacher. If the teacher believes something a student has written is questionable, he or she is free to reject it or seek the principal’s opinion. But administrative review shouldn’t be required as a matter of course.

LB88 has been supported by the Nebraska State Education Association, ACLU of Nebraska and Nebraska press and broadcast associations.

Students are just learning to be journalists. They need supervision. But they should be encouraged to look at the world around them with a critical eye and use their creativity. Never has it been more important for our public schools to give their students the instruction and the freedom they need to learn to take on jobs in journalism.