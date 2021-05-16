From grads to lifetime learners

The same can be said about the hundreds of seniors who will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies today at Grand Island Senior High and Northwest High School, as well as the Heartland Lutheran High School seniors who will have graduation ceremonies May 23.

We congratulate all the graduates on all they have accomplished. And we urge them to recognize that graduation is only the beginning. The schools’ ceremonies recognize all they have achieved during the years since they began their education. But this should not be the end of it. Many will be going on to seek college degrees and that will mean a lot more time spent in classrooms. But even those who don’t plan to enroll in a college or university should understand that they need to be lifetime learners.

They will need to learn a lot when they join the workforce. If they decide to join a community organization, a nonprofit board or coach Little League, there will be much for them to learn, as well. And we all should dedicate ourselves to self-improvement throughout our lives, whether it’s through reading books or the abundance of information available on the internet.

Congratulations to all our graduates.

Welcome to adulthood.

Good luck in pursuing your hopes and dreams.