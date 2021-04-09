Get out and explore your state parks

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this year as Nebraska’s State Parks Centennial.
Chadron State Park became the state’s first park in 1921. Since then, the state park system has expanded to include 76 park areas.
“The centennial theme, ‘Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks’ was selected to commemorate the importance and value of Nebraska’s public state park system, and as an invitation for everyone to return to the parks as our guests and celebrate outdoor recreation during 2021 and beyond,” said Jim Swenson, Nebraska’s parks administrator.
Hundreds of events are planned at state parks across Nebraska, including three signature events — Chadron State Park on June 11-12, Victoria Springs SRA on July 10 and Arbor Lodge SHP on Oct. 2. To see the other events planned for the centennial, visit YourNebraskaParks100.org.
But there’s a lot to do at the state’s eight parks, 58 recreation areas and 10 historical parks right now. No two park areas are alike, so set a goal to get out and see a variety of state park properties this year.
State parks and recreation areas provide sites where individuals, families and larger groups can go for outdoor recreation. State historical parks include historical preservation with an emphasis on the development of Nebraska’s cultural character and reenactments portraying life as it was during the beginnings of Nebraska.
In addition, Game and Parks has partnerships and promotions to celebrate the centennial, such as:
n Nebraska Educational Television will be producing a one-hour documentary that will tell the unique history of our state historical parks.
n The Nebraska Lottery has a state parks-themed celebratory scratch ticket that will be available for about three months beginning later this month.
n Several state park areas are featured in the state’s official passport program.
n A special edition of Nebraskaland Magazine has been issued, celebrating 100 years of Nebraska state parks.
n Through a new challenge, Your Parks Adventure, selfie stations will be available at scenic sites in the state park system. Parks visitors are encouraged to find them May 22 through Nov. 30, take photos and submit them with their stories to enter prize drawings.
Throughout the year, visit YourNebraskaParks100.org for the latest details on activities and opportunities to learn more about our state’s recreational and historical sites.