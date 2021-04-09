Get out and explore your state parks

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this year as Nebraska’s State Parks Centennial.

Chadron State Park became the state’s first park in 1921. Since then, the state park system has expanded to include 76 park areas.

“The centennial theme, ‘Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks’ was selected to commemorate the importance and value of Nebraska’s public state park system, and as an invitation for everyone to return to the parks as our guests and celebrate outdoor recreation during 2021 and beyond,” said Jim Swenson, Nebraska’s parks administrator.

Hundreds of events are planned at state parks across Nebraska, including three signature events — Chadron State Park on June 11-12, Victoria Springs SRA on July 10 and Arbor Lodge SHP on Oct. 2. To see the other events planned for the centennial, visit YourNebraskaParks100.org.

But there’s a lot to do at the state’s eight parks, 58 recreation areas and 10 historical parks right now. No two park areas are alike, so set a goal to get out and see a variety of state park properties this year.